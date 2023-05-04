The love and anticipation for any Spider-Man movie are unparalleled. Now as we brace ourselves for the release of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the excitement for the same across the globe has shattered the ceiling and is now aiming at the sky. The movie has a lot of question to answer and an infinite number of audiences to entertain. But while all of that synonymous with the movie, what if we tell you that the movie has already broken a record even before the release? It has now become the longest animated movie across.

For the unversed, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse starring Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld in the lead roles, is the second movie in the franchise that has an Oscar nod in its kitty. The movie is all set to take us to a universe that is all filled with people who’s life has been touched by the Spider-Man phenomenon, just like that of Peter Parker. The concept has left us all thinking about the world nature of the movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while he keep thinking about what the movie about to give us, a latest report has now suggested that it has already become the longest-animated flick to be ever made across Hollywood, and that has added a feather to its hat. The report has the alleged runtime of the movie, and below is everything you should know about the same.

As per The Direct report, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’s alleged runtime has been revealed. The movie is 180 minutes long, which means 2 hours and 20 minutes. While it is a very massive runtime for an animated Spider-Man movie, it has become the longest animated movie created at a Hollywood studio. There is no confirmation, but the reports are strong.

Meanwhile, it was recently when Hailee Steinfeld who plays Gwen Stacy, cryptically spoke about whether Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield reunite for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse after their hit stint in No Way Home. “I know Hailee Steinfeld’s in it,” Shameik Moore (Peter Parker) said Laughing suspiciously as per Comicbook. “Issa Rae’s in it. Daniel Kaluuya… Jake Johnson! I forgot about Jake Johnson.” Steinfeld added, “Yeah there are so many, there’s some treats. This wouldn’t be what it is if there weren’t some treats.”

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse releases on June 2, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Bradley Cooper Once Signed As His ‘Failure To Launch’ Co-Star Matthew McConaughey For Latter’s Fan: “This Is The Worst Way To Get Recognised”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News