Bradley Cooper is among Hollywood A-listers who have forever etched their names in fans’ hearts. However, this was only the case with the actor once his most significant breakthrough, which came in 2009. In fact, he once had to sign in the name of his co-star Matthew McConaughey for a latter’s fan.

Cooper began his acting debut in 1999 as a recurring actor in the sitcom, Sex And The City. Throughout his illustrious career, the actor has done television shows, movies and Broadway. However, his biggest breakthrough came with the 2009 comedy Hangover.

In 2008, Bradley Cooper appeared on Conan O’Brien’s show, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, sharing a hilarious incident with a Matthew McConaughey fan. During the show, the host mentioned how Cooper appeared in five movies that year and discussed how people must recognise him now. To this, the actor said, “Yeah, so, maybe, but they’re not” and burst out laughing, adding that he can live an anonymous life and work in peace.

Cooper further recalled an incident where he thought he was being recognised, but it was only for his Failure to Launch co-star McConaughey. He said, “I did this independent film in Minnesota, and I was at an Applebee’s. This is actually the worst way to get recognised.” He continued, “This woman came up to me and she was so nervous, and she said, ‘O my god. You’re in that movie, Failure to Launch?’ I said, ‘Yeah’. [She said,] ‘With Matthew McConaughey?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.'”

The woman then asked the actor, “Can I get your autograph?” to which an elated Bradley said, “Absolutely, absolutely, do you have a pen? What’s your name?” As the actor wrote it down and handed the autograph to the woman, the latter said, “Oh no, no. Can you write Matthew?”

As the audience laughed, the Silver Linings Playbook star continued, “I was like, ‘Oh, but I’m not Matthew’ and she was like, ‘I know, but you were next to him [so] that’s okay.'” In the end, Bradley Cooper revealed that he obliged and signed as the Interstellar star.

