One cannot really calculate the level of anticipation Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest film Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, is walking on. Said to be the last movie in the franchise and possibly the last film James Gunn ever directs for the studio; as he shifts base to DCU as the boss, a lot of emotional value is joined to the project. But while that remains, one of the most exciting parts is the fact that Gunn has called Rocket, the raccoon, the Hero of this movie, and the latest clip has only made his claim concrete. But the latest update says Bradley Cooper isn’t the only man voicing the part.

For the unversed, alongside Vin Diesel dubbing for Groot, Bradley Cooper has been Rocket for a decade now. The Hollywood superstar has given the raccoon a very lively turn and made him a star for the fans of the franchise. The rumours recently had that Rocket dies at the end of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 and that we are in for an emotional rollercoaster.

While that rumours stays a mystery and will only be solved with the release of the film in the upcoming week, James Gunn has now revealed that Bradley Cooper will not be the only person voicing Rocket in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, but there are two more actors dubbing different phases of the character’s life. Read on to know more.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is all set to give equal spotlight to every character as this movie marks the end of the franchise. Rocket, as indicated by everything that has released has an emotional turn to his part as James Gunn goes into his backstory. James has now on his Twitter handle has revealed that there are two other actors apart from Bradley Cooper voicing Rocket.

James Gunn in his tweet wrote, “voice duties on Young Rocket are split between Bradley (adolescent Rocket), Sean Gunn (young Rocket), and Noah Raskin (baby Rocket).”

Voice duties on Young Rocket are split between Bradley (adolescent Rocket), Sean Gunn (young Rocket), and Noah Raskin (baby Rocket). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2023

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is set to hit the big screen on May 5, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

