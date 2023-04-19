Marvel Studios is pleased to share photos from the Seoul Photocall, Pop-up Zone, and Red-Carpet Fan Event that took place today and yesterday. The fan events in Seoul kicked off the global tour for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” with James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff on hand to greet enthusiastic fans at both events. Marvel Studios also released a new featurette to celebrate the upcoming film, featuring cast and filmmakers looking back and reflecting on the experience of making the trilogy.

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” releases in India on 5th May 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in cinemas.

Must Read: Kanye West Deletes His Official Instagram Handle Amid His Antisemitic Remarks Controversy, Thrilled Netizens Say “The World Is Healing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News