Spiderman is one of the most loved superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021, became a blockbuster at the box office. The film brought together Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield to fight for a greater cause.

Fans also adored Holland and Zendaya’s chemistry together. However, did you know that the biggest hit of the English actor had a $58 million lower production budget than Tobey’s biggest blockbuster, Spider-Man 3? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Fandom Wire via The Numbers, Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire’s debut film earned $821 million at the box office in 2002 despite having a $139 million budget. The on-screen chemistry between Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane and Spider-Man made for many heartwarming scenes. In the motion picture, Green Goblin, the father of Spider-Man’s pal, is a villain.

The film’s sequel Spider-Man 2, was released in 2004. Doctor Otto Octavius, played by Alfred Molina, is forced to battle Spider-Man in the movie after a terrible lab accident transforms him into a supervillain. Its $200 million production budget resulted in a $794 million box office take, which was smaller than the first.

The third and the last in the Tobey Maguire starrer series was Spider-Man 3, released in 2007. The film was produced with a massive budget of $258 million, and its worldwide collection was recorded at $894 million. However, it received a mixed response from the critics and audience, leading to the scrapping of future films.

Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017. Tony Stark enlisted him to fight with him during the Civil War events. The film was made at $175 million, generating $878 million at the worldwide box office. The next was Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released in 2019. The film’s budget was far lower than that of its initial release ($160 million), but it managed to pull $1.1 billion in revenue at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Deadpool Actor Ryan Reynolds Opens Up On His Workout Regime With Hugh Jackman: “He Is Clearly Obsessed With His Own Body…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News