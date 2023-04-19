Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank welcomed her twin babies earlier this month and celebrating the journey of her pregnancy, the 48-year-old Hollywood actress took to her Instagram striking a pose in a n*de photo shoot. Swank shared a monochrome picture on her official social media handle and quickly managed to break the Internet.

Hilary Swank is married to producer husband Philip Schneider for the last four years. A monochrome picture from the same photo shoot was also shared by the photographer who clicked it along with a beautiful caption. Read on for more.

Taking to her Instagram with 1.5 million followers, Hilary Swank shared a picture where she can be seen baring the baby bump while covering her modesty with her hands. She captioned the post as, “Thank you @brianbowensmith for capturing one of my favorite moments in time, being pregnant (next to having my babies earth-side and meeting and marrying my husband).” Swank added, “I was 27 1/2 weeks here” while sharing her pregnancy journey with her loyal fans.” She then thanked the photographer saying, “Your extraordinary talent and steadfast friendship are supreme.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📷: BRIANBOWENSMITH (@brianbowensmith)

The latest stunning image of the actress comes a week after she debuted her twin son and daughter photos online sans their faces. She then captioned the post, “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.” For the unversed, Hilary Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider are yet to reveal the faces of their little ones.

Social media users got pretty excited with Swank’s latest pregnancy photo shoot. “What a beautiful and tender photograph,”, said one user as another posted, “Best moment in time. Beautiful!”

The next one shared, “So beautiful, the gift of life is so precious, enjoy your new babies.” One added, “This is what you call art…I love it.”

Another individual tweeted, “This is sincerely an elegant motherly photograph, you are shining with pure joy.” And, one concluded, “A picture, as heavenly beautiful as this, is worth more than mere words. It is a world unto itself! Graceful, motherly love. Blessed.”

