Time and again we have seen Bollywood celebrities being subjected to trolls and criticism. Every step they take and every they move they take, they face the wrath of social media. Sonam Kapoor welcomed her first baby – a boy – with her husband Anand Ahuja. The whole Kapoor Khan-daan took to social media to announce the arrival of the newborn, on Aug 20. However, before embracing motherhood, the actress got subjected to trolls owing to her maternity photoshoot. Yes, you heard that right!

Ahead of her son’s birth, the Neerja actress shared new photos from her latest maternity photoshoot looking fabulous flaunting her baby bump. However, the actress was trolled for the skin show in the last trimester of her pregnancy.

New mom Sonam Kapoor turned cover girl in the last stage of her pregnancy. In her interview with the magazine, the actress opened up about many things including the trolls. The actress said she isn’t bothered about people talking behind the keyboard.

Speaking to Vogue, Sonam Kapoor said, “I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life. I come from a place of extreme privilege and I literally have nothing to complain about, so if someone is saying something negative about me from behind a keyboard, it really is none of my business.”

“If I put out something to celebrate my body and my womanhood today, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I have always been the kind of person to publicly discuss issues like dark circles, PCOS, weight gain and stretch marks,” she added further.

Earlier announcing the arrival of their baby boy, Kapoor Khandaan shared a heartfelt post on social media. Sonam and Anand’s post read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam and Anand.”

This afternoon, Sonam Kapoor’s sister, Rhea Kapoor took to social media, to share the first glimpses of the newborn. Writing an emotional note, the filmmaker said, “Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal.”

In the photos, Rhea Kapoor is seen crying after looking at her nephew and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s newborn baby boy.

