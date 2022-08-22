Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala is one of the leading actresses during the 90s and early 2000s in both commercial and independent cinema. She has been the recipient of several accolades, including four Filmfare Awards. She appeared in several other regional language films as well.

Manisha made her Bollywood debut with Subash Ghai’s film Saudagar in 1991. She went on to appear in blockbuster films like patriotic romance 1942: A Love Story, Agni Sakshi, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, and many more. Her 1995 film Bombay, helmed by maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is still remembered today.

The 1995 film is still believed to be one of her best performances. However, not many know that Manisha Koirala was told to not sign up for the film where she played the role of a mother during her prime time in Bollywood.

Back in 2018, Manisha opened up about it during a conversation with news agency PTI. She said, “When I was offered Bombay, people told me not to do it because I was playing a mother’s role in my 20s and they thought in the next 10 years I’d be getting grandmother roles. But I listened to the other, wiser people who told me it’ll be foolish to refuse a Mani Ratnam film. I am glad it helped me in the bargain.”

For the unversed, Mani Ratnam’s directorial Bombay was based on an interfaith couple in Bombay and their struggles before and during the Bombay riots after the Babri Masjid demolition. The film was released a year after her other blockbuster film 1942: A Love Story, starring Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala was last seen in AR Rahman’s romantic musical 99 Songs. She was also seen in an American comedy film India Sweets and Spices, directed by Geeta Malik.

