Bollywood diva, Jacqueline Fernandez is once again leading the headlines for allegedly dating 365 Days star, Michele Morrone. Yes, that’s right. But is it true? Scroll down to find the truth!

Jacqueline Fernandez has been on the news for quite some time for her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, now she got linked with the current hottest actor Michele Morrone and here’s how the 365 Days actor reacted.

Ever since Michele Morrone was featured in the music video Mud Mud Ke, a Bollywood song sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar with Jacqueline Fernandez, people have been crazily shipping the two of them. Their hot and sizzling on-screen chemistry had sent their fans into a frenzy and they have been believing that they are a couple in real life as well.

However, in a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, while giving answers to fans’ questions, Michele Morrone revealed his relationship status. When he was asked whether he is single, committed or is he in any relationship, the 365 Days actor said, “Yeah I’m single” and further revealed that he is now focussing on his work right now.

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez was earlier linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Reportedly, their relationship started in 2021 and he used to message her from prison. Jacqueline has also been summoned by ED for allegedly being involved in a money laundering case with the conman.

So, ladies, we think the hottest actor is still a bachelor and Jacqueline is not dating the 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.

