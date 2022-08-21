Whether you agree on or not, Neha Kakkar has built an illustrious career for herself. The star who entered the fame lane at the age of 16 by entering the singing reality shows Indian Idol, only achieved heights every year. Over the past few years, she has become one of the most sought-after singers for party tracks and dance numbers. Her popularity has only increased by unprecedented numbers and that has also made her one of the favourite go-to judges for reality shows.

Kakkar has been judging a few seasons of music reality shows and always makes headlines for many reasons on them. The most prominent of them is of course her ability to cry at the drop of a hat. The singer is an emotional person and is seen crying on these reality shows quite often. Sometimes it is the talent that moves her and sometimes it is the back story of the contestants.

Now, Neha Kakkar has come out and is openly talking about the same and also the people trolling her for the same. She opens up about reality shows being fake and the numerous pregnancy rumours. Read on to know more.

As per a TOI interview, when asked about her crying on reality shows and people trolling her for the same, Neha Kakkar said, “I can’t blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all! For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it.”

Further, when asked about the allegations that reality shows infuse extra drama, Neha Kakkar called it an integral part of the show. “I wouldn’t call it drama. There are elements included in a show to make it interesting. Showing just singing and dancing might get boring, so we also focus on the lives of the contestants and their families. Viewers also relate to them. When we show how a contestant has come a long way by sacrificing things, people connect with it because everyone has someone of their own who has been through struggle and achieved things. We are just showing on the show what happens in our homes,” she said.

Neha Kakkar in the past on year or so of her marriage with Rohanpreet Singh has made headlines for being pregnant more than one can think of. Talking about it she said, “It’s been over a year that there have been rumours! For a song promotion, I had posted a picture and people misunderstood. They assumed I was expecting. No, I am not pregnant and we have no plans to have a baby as of now,” she says.

