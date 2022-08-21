Actors are often expected to raise their voices when they notice something unfair happening in the country. And why not? They are at a power where they could influence the masses. But this also leads to a lot of backlash and misconceptions when certain stars prefer keeping their opinion private. Something similar happened with TV star Divyanka Tripathi as the troll slammed her over keeping quiet on the Bilkis Bano case.

For the unversed, as many as 11 men gang-raped Bilkis Bano during the horrific Godha riots of 2002. But they got remission by the government, which has led to massive outrage all across the country. Citizens are demanding that the criminals be put back in jail and slamming the authorities for compromising the victim’s justice.

Divyanka Tripathi recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in support of Afghan women. Reacting to the same, a troll tweeted, “This whited sepulchre @Divyanka_T is more concerned about the rights of Afghan Women meanwhile turning blind eye to the women in her own country! These sellabrities are a blot! Spineless jerks!”

As expected, Divyanka Tripathi did not hold herself back and gave it back to the woman. She reacted, “You are mistaken! I’ve never turned blind eye to women of our nation or any other nation. Get your facts checked before blurting out rubbish. If you respected women anywhere, you wouldn’t have spewed out venom in your tweet! Get some spine woman to stand up for your kind!”

Take a look at the Twitter thread below:

You are mistaken! I've never turned blind eye to women of our nation or any other nation. Get your facts checked before blurting out rubbish. If you respected women anywhere, you wouldn't have spewed out venom in your tweet! Get some spine woman to stand up for your kind! https://t.co/Y8SCTK8rX6 — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 20, 2022

More power to Divyanka Tripathi for standing up for herself!

