After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill carved a niche for herself in the world of glamour. The diva is now known to be an internet sensation and not the Bigg Boss 13 fame anymore. Sana enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. Every time she posts a photo on social media, it takes the web by storm for all the obvious reasons. The actress recently made waves with her stunning photoshoot snaps which she shared on her official social media account.
Punjab Ki Katrina recently made headlines when she rubbished the rumours about her personal life. Amid a lot of noise about her love life, Sana has opened up about the qualities she’s looking for in her life partner.
Shehnaaz Gill in her latest interview has finally spoken about her partner. During her recent interview, when the actress was asked if she’d marry a person from the industry or not. Reacting to the same, she stated that she wants a person who would love to hear her and pamper her.
Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Shehnaaz Gill was heard saying, “I don’t want any quality in him apart that he should see the quality in me, how to pamper me, how to make me feel special and more. While I don’t want to listen to anything off him, he should keep all his problems away from me.”
Recently, Shehnaaz Gill became the talk of the town when rumours of her dating her co-star Raghav Juyal. Reacting to the same, she told a section of media, during recent event, “Media jhoot kyun bolti hai? Media har bar jhoot bolti hai and kuch bi bolti hai. Hum kisi ke saath khade ho jayein ya kisi ke saath ghum lein toh relation mein hai? Nahin na Toh bas, media fizool bolti hai. Ab Main Hyper Ho Jaongi. (Why does media lie every time? If we are spotted with someone, then we are meant to be in a relationship, it isn’t true. So the media doesn’t make sense at times).”
Well, if you are a big diehard fan of Shehnaaz Gill, then take the notes.
