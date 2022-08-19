After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill carved a niche for herself in the world of glamour. The diva is now known to be an internet sensation and not the Bigg Boss 13 fame anymore. Sana enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media. Every time she posts a photo on social media, it takes the web by storm for all the obvious reasons. The actress recently made waves with her stunning photoshoot snaps which she shared on her official social media account.

Punjab Ki Katrina recently made headlines when she rubbished the rumours about her personal life. Amid a lot of noise about her love life, Sana has opened up about the qualities she’s looking for in her life partner.

Shehnaaz Gill in her latest interview has finally spoken about her partner. During her recent interview, when the actress was asked if she’d marry a person from the industry or not. Reacting to the same, she stated that she wants a person who would love to hear her and pamper her.