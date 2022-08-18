Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage was no less than a fairytale for their fans. The recently married lovebirds are now one of the power couples of the B-town industry. Not just in the field of love, the two are rocking it in professional terms too.

Katrina is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood. From brand endorsements to earning a jaw-dropping amount through her films, Kat is undeniably a boss lady. However, her husband Vicky is no less when it comes to earning. After his breakthrough performances in Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Sanju and Raazi, the self-made star is one of the ace performers of Bollywood.

Just yesterday we revealed Katrina Kaif’s social media earnings and it indeed was one staggering amount for sure. Today, it’s her husband Vicky Kaushal’s turn and we for sure are left stunned with his earnings too. Starting with his net worth, Vicky’s estimated NW as of 2022 is around $4 million which equates to a little over Rs. 30 Crore.

Just like his wife Katrina Kaif, the heartthrob of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal is also one of the bankable stars of B-town, as he mints around 4-5 crore for the lead role in a film. Talking about his social media earnings, while his wife Katrina takes home a whopping amount of Rs 97 lakh per post, according to Siasat.com, Rapid Kings (a celebrity management agency) claims that Vicky charges approximately 20-30 lakhs for one social media post.

This indeed is huge even though he is fairly new to the industry! Vicky enjoys a massive fan following of 14.1 million followers on Instagram and his followers are just growing day by day.

On the professional front, Vicky is busy working on his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, while his wife Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and also is working on her next project Merry Christmas with south superstar Vijay Sethupathi.

What are your thoughts on Vicky Kaushal’s social media earning? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

