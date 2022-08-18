Dobaaraa faced a lot of delays in production due to the pandemic but finally, the team is ready to showcase what they have made, as the film is all set to release tomorrow. There’s a buzz that the Taapsee Pannu starrer is an adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage, but director Anurag Kashyap has denied the same. After receiving appreciation from international film festival, the team behind the mystery thriller film held a special screening recently, and here’s what people are saying about the movie. Scroll below.

The makers kept on making people curious about the film and soon after the release of the first trailer, people showered their love as not many filmmakers have tried such a unique genre in Bollywood. This week also, the team dropped the second trailer, which gives a little information regarding the story and is now making cine goers eager to watch the flick on the big screen.

Dobaaraa is the second film where Taapsee Pannu worked with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Before this film, the two collaborated for Manmarziyaan which featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. On the other hand, Pannu is also reuniting with Pavail Gulati, with whom she worked on Thappad. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the people’s reactions to the early screening of the film.

Check out the Twitter reviews of Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa below:

Just Finished Watching #DoBaaraa #2:12 in PVR Plaza Cannaught Place. #TaapseePannu another Unique Script choosen. #AnuragKashyap amazing Suspense Thrilling Movie

Critics Review – 3.5 Stars ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ Hightly Recommendation #SpecialScreening Releasing On #19thAugust pic.twitter.com/vjvbEUWPai — Vaibhav Jain 🇮🇳 (@VaibhavJain209) August 17, 2022

Dobaara is @anuragkashyap72 back in-form and how. A film that will surprise you and make you root for it by the end of it. Please watch on the big screen. This is a film worth spending your money on. Releases on 19th August in cinemas. Congratulations @SunirKheterpal! #Dobaaraa — Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) August 15, 2022

#Dobaaraa ‘s simplistic storytelling without assuming that the audience is incapable of understanding the complexities of time is refreshing & Kudos to @anuragkashyap72 .A time-travel mystery that holds your attention right till the end & manages to go beyond just that. pic.twitter.com/eNIS2nnevK — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) August 17, 2022

Absolutely loved #dobaaraa 2:12 What a nail biting thriller by @anuragkashyap72 and boy, @taapsee bowls you over once again! @pavailkgulati is here to stay @EktaaRKapoor this cult!! @_CultMovies what a foray!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gautam Hegde (@mrhegde) August 17, 2022

@taapsee #Dobaaraa is a great movie and one again @taapsee stands out and looks great in front of other bollywood actresses.#Dobaaraa must be seen dobaara and dobaara.

Words are very less to praise the original superstar ! 💫💫💫💫💫 — Amol Deokar अमोल देवकर (@amoldeokar2) August 17, 2022

Just finished watching #Dobaaraa and it’s a film which bamboozles you throughout & keeps you on your toes. It’s a movie way ahead of it’s time and only @taapsee can pull it off- fab acting as always! I have never seen such a movie in a long long time.

Jaldi dekho & don’t miss it — Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia (@HarteerathSingh) August 17, 2022

Even actors such as Nakuul Mehta and Karan Kundrrra couldn’t stop themselves from praising the film.

#Dobaaraa is my kinda film.. it’s riveting, tight and manages to keep you hooked till the end.. the jumps are maddd.. detailing is rock solid @taapsee is a dream to watch @anuragkashyap72 only you could’ve done justice to #Mirage screenplay exudes intelligence @EktaaRKapoor .. — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) August 18, 2022

Although there’s a buzz about the film being a remake of the Spanish movie Mirage, Anurag Kashyap denies that and recently said, “The Spanish film released in 2019 but my screenwriter, Nihit Bhave, had completed the first draft of Dobaaraa much before that but I wasn’t involved with the project yet. It was only later, during the making of Saand ki Aankh, that I read the script and decided on making it because I wasn’t able to make the stuff I wished to.”

Let us know in the comments below how excited are you to watch Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa on the big screen.

