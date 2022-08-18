Taapsee Pannu Starrer Dobaaraa Twitter Review Out
Let’s Have A Look At The People’s Reaction From The Early Screening Of Taapsee Pannu Starrer Dobaaraa (Photo Credit – A Still From Dobaaraa )

Dobaaraa faced a lot of delays in production due to the pandemic but finally, the team is ready to showcase what they have made, as the film is all set to release tomorrow. There’s a buzz that the Taapsee Pannu starrer is an adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage, but director Anurag Kashyap has denied the same. After receiving appreciation from international film festival, the team behind the mystery thriller film held a special screening recently, and here’s what people are saying about the movie. Scroll below.

The makers kept on making people curious about the film and soon after the release of the first trailer, people showered their love as not many filmmakers have tried such a unique genre in Bollywood. This week also, the team dropped the second trailer, which gives a little information regarding the story and is now making cine goers eager to watch the flick on the big screen.

Dobaaraa is the second film where Taapsee Pannu worked with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Before this film, the two collaborated for Manmarziyaan which featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. On the other hand, Pannu is also reuniting with Pavail Gulati, with whom she worked on Thappad. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the people’s reactions to the early screening of the film.

Check out the Twitter reviews of Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa below:

Even actors such as Nakuul Mehta and Karan Kundrrra couldn’t stop themselves from praising the film.

Although there’s a buzz about the film being a remake of the Spanish movie Mirage, Anurag Kashyap denies that and recently said, “The Spanish film released in 2019 but my screenwriter, Nihit Bhave, had completed the first draft of Dobaaraa much before that but I wasn’t involved with the project yet. It was only later, during the making of Saand ki Aankh, that I read the script and decided on making it because I wasn’t able to make the stuff I wished to.”

Let us know in the comments below how excited are you to watch Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa on the big screen.

