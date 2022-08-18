Bollywood diva, Taapsee Pannu has made a name for herself in showbiz with her own hardwork, dedication and acting chops. She is returning with her Manmarziyan director, Anurag Kashyap with another film, Dobaaraa.

She has shown her graph in performance with each passing year. Be it Naam Shabana or Pink or Thappad, the actress has proved to be a versatile actor. Taapsee is a national award winner and so much so, but still she desired to be a ‘star’. Learning about this, here’s how her close friend and filmmaker, Anurag reacted.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Taapsee Pannu shared that once she talked about her desire to become a star with Anurag Kashyap but, he had scolded her for that. Talking about the same, she revealed, “I have told him that I want to be a star, and he has also scolded me. When Anurag and I fought after Dobaaraa’s edit, he said, ‘Why do you work with me? If you want to be a star, go and work with Rohit Shetty!’ But not everyone has the same formula. I want to take a different route to stardom. If Rohit Shetty does not give me a chance, what do I do?”

Taapsee Pannu’s wish to become a star and achieve stardom never ends. It more happened as her latest Srijit Mukherji release, Shabaash Mithu didn’t get good numbers. She shared, “As an actor, there is only so much that I can do. I am an actor who wants to become a star. I did whatever I could in my capacity, to do my job. But I am not the director, not the producer of the film. It is eventually teamwork. Something definitely went wrong somewhere for it to not have worked. I am not a star yet because otherwise, I would have attracted footfalls, regardless of how the film was.”

We love Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s camaraderie, however, we think we would love to see her in a Rohit Shetty movie too. What do you think? Let us know!

