YRF is in a complete mess as they’ve been facing back-to-back losses. Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Shamshera are among many of their films that tanked badly at the box office. One must be wondering where the production house is going wrong but filmmaker Anurag Kashyap feels it’s all Aditya Chopra. Scroll below for all the details.

Last year as well, Yash Raj Films had huge expectations from Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film brought back the quirky chemistry of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after years along with the dynamic duo of Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out either despite the huge fanbase for the OG film. Before that Thugs Of Hindostan turned out to be a disaster despite the huge opening it garnered because of the stardom of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif combined.

Talking about YRF and its failure, Anurag Kashyap told Galatta Plus, “Here, cinema is largely controlled by those people, and that to second generation, that has grown up in trial rooms. They have not lived life. So, they’re referencing is based on cinema. What is not on screen can’t be cinema to them. The biggest problem with YRF is the trial room effect. You take a story and you want to make a Pirates of the Caribbean out of it and it becomes Thugs of Hindostan. You take a story, and you want to make a Mad Max: Fury Road out of it, and it becomes Shamshera. The moment you head in that direction, you’re cheating yourself, especially in today’s time. The Shamshera would’ve really worked two-three years back.”

Anurag Kashyap even mentioned that he didn’t like Jayeshbhai Jordaar ‘at all.’ He added, “You have one person sitting in a cave, who doesn’t know the world outside, dictating how everybody should be making their films and telling them what to do. Obviously, you’re digging your own grave… You have to empower people, you can’t dictate terms. That time is passed now. If Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them, not control the casting, not control everything. Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn’t let them (be).”

Do you agree with Anurag Kashyap?

