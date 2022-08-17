While everyone awaits the Vikram Vedha remake with bated breath, there’s one exciting update for Hrithik Roshan and it’s about another biggie. Here, we’re talking about Krrish 4, which would be HR’s biggest film ever. Now, there’s one development related to its script and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan is known for choosing films wisely. Lately, even though the actor has appeared in very less films, all of them have been highly successful. But the biggest of all is yet to come as expectations are extremely high from the fourth instalment of HR’s superhero franchise. In order to meet them, director Rakesh Roshan is developing a water-tight script.

Advertisement

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan is working on the important part of Krrish 4’s script. Once it’s done, the casting and other things will kick off. “The fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise will take the story of the third part ahead, but it will be set in a completely different world with new characters and exciting twists. Rakesh ji is developing the script and is presently working on the crucial parts of the story. Once he finalises the script, they will begin work on the casting and other logistics of this massive project. It will also feature some never seen before action sequences,” the source added.

Some earlier reports had stated that Krrish 4 will be Hrithik Roshan’s most expensive film ever and it will be mounted on superlative VFX stuff. And now with such an interesting update coming in, expectations are really high whenever the film hit the shores.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha remake alongside Saif Ali Khan. It releases on 30th September 2022.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Kriti Sanon Wants Vijay Deverakonda, Kartik Aaryan & Ryan Gosling To Be A Part Of Her ‘Swayamwar’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram