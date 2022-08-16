Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has been making headlines ever since he arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug bust case on a cruise last year. Aryan was on the cruise with his friends and was arrested and sent to NCB’s custody for 22 days. Yesterday, Sameer attended an event in the city where he spoke about youngsters taking drugs in front of their parents and now netizens are reacting to his video and slamming him for arresting King Khan’s son without any proof. Scroll below to take a look at his video.

Advertisement

Aryan’s arrest last year was one of the biggest controversies of the year and SRK fans devotedly asked for justice every single day on social media. They all came together and protested silently at Mannat for Aryan’s release and finally after spending 22 days in jail, he came back.

Advertisement

Talking about Sameer Wankhede’s latest appearance, the ex-NCB officer attended an event in the city and spoke about how youngsters take drugs in front of their parents these days and how he convinces them to get into rehab.

Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram and shared the video of Sameer Wankhede. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to his video, a user on Instagram commented, “I cant trust this man doing messed up things and now giving lectures spoiled the name of ncb.” Another user commented, “Ask him why did he jail Aryan Khan with no proof?” A third user commented, “Kitne paise lete hai aap case khatam karne ke liye😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Itni fikr h toh sabse pehle Adani port pe Q nhi gye wankhede ji 🤨 ya chai ☕️ hee pi rhe the baithkr 🥱 & pravachan de rhe the.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Sameer Wankhede for arresting Aryan Khan without having any proof? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Finds Support In Neha Dhupia! Actress Slams Netizens For Starting The Boycott Trend Against Aamir Khan Starrer: “Don’t Fall For What’s Said”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram