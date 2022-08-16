Advertisement

Rumours were a strong buzz that the makers of Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, will unveil film’s trailer with Aamir Khan’s latest release Laal Singh Chaddha. The film that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya hit the screens on August 11. Before its release, netizens called for a boycott for the film owing to Aamir’s old controversial statements about India.

For the unversed, reports suggested that the first rushes of Hrithik and Saif’s will be carried with Laal Singh Chaddha, but just before the release, makers decided otherwise.

While many have been wondering why Vikram Vedha trailer wasn’t carried with Laal Singh Chaddha, there’s what latest report suggest. According to a report in ETimes, just before carrying it with Aamir Khan starrer, when the makers saw the film’s trailer they thought it needed to be redone.

The report states, “Team ‘Vikram Vedha’ saw the final trailer and felt that it needed to be redone. The film, has come out quite well. So the team wanted the trailer to come out all guns blazing. The team felt that the movie per se might need a little more editing to make it crispier and hence the trailer may have to be redone. So they held it back from releasing it on August 11.”

The Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan was recently in news when he lent his support for Aamir Khan starrer. Taking to his Twitter handle he wrote, “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.”

However, Hrithik Roshan’s tweet backfired and got netizens call for a boycott of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The film is written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and is a remake of a South film with same name.

