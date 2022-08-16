Yesterday on 15th August, India celebrated the 75th Independence Day with a lot of enthusiasm and massive celebrations took place across the country. Meanwhile, celebrities were also spotted attending various events. Similarly, Kartik Aaryan celebrated the festival with the Indian Navy. While it was a proud moment for the actor, but the actor was slammed by a retired General Officer of the Indian Army, Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon. The former officer wasn’t happy with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors’ decorum as he shared his disappointment on social media.

Currently, the actor is riding high on the success of his earlier release, as the film shattered major box office records, becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year. Other than Kartik, the comedy horror film also stars, Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles.

Coming back to the topic, Kartik Aaryan celebrating Independence Day with the Indian Navy was among the major highlight. As the pictures and videos of the actor were doing rounds on the internet, it grabbed the attention of a retired General Officer of the Indian Army, Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, who was unhappy with Kartik’s casual approach and improper salute.

Sharing his disappointment over Kartik Aaryan’s decorum, the retired Army Officer, Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon wrote on Twitter, “This extremely casual attire and an improper salute by this actor … We can highly do without. When you are on parade, you are on parade, even as a witness. Please maintain the required decorum @indiannavy & @ndtv.”

This extremely casual attire and an improper salute by this actor … We can highly do without

When you are on parade, you are on parade, even as a witness. Please maintain the required decorum @indiannavy & @ndtv Jai Hind 🇮🇳@Vedmalik1@kayjay34350@atahasnain53@TheSatishDua https://t.co/orE22u17IQ — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) August 16, 2022

Even netizens agreed with the officer and bashed Kartik for the same. Check out more reactions below:

Bollywood actors used to think that they are demi Gods, only now they are feeling the heat of scrutiny. @TheAaryanKartik this is even taught in school. And if you have ever watched, Republic Day parade, you would have seen how smartly PM and President are dressed and salute pic.twitter.com/RSafInGmHB — Maj Gen Raju Chauhan, VSM (veteran)🇮🇳 (@SoldierNationF1) August 16, 2022

Sir, Rather than inviting these filmy people. Army, Navy and Airforce can invite a real life heroes who can be a real motivators like SivanadaJi, Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella etc. to the name the few. — nilesh shah (@nileshah49) August 16, 2022

Why do we need to call these filmy heroes for the parades? Don't we have too many "real" heroes?#Shameful — Abhishek Jha | अभिषेक झा (@bhartiyabhakt) August 16, 2022

Sir : This is bound to happen as long as we continue to remain starstruck Few questions :

1) Who invited him ? NDTV or Indian Navy?

2) If it was the Indian Navy, was he briefed about the protocol

3) Since his attire was clearly casual why was he allowed to stay on? — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) August 16, 2022

These actors will be extremely concerned about their outfits at film award function. They boast about it's design and price But are least concerned about maintaining decorum at such prestigious occasion — Sylvia Borges (@sylvia_tweety) August 16, 2022

My opinion as a civilian – Civilians, be it an actor or anyone, should not be allowed on defence assets.

I saw another video where Salman Khan was with Navy in Vizag.

Armed forces are seen with a respect.

Actors are .. well just actors. — Sambit Nayak (@sambitnk) August 16, 2022

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will next be seen in Shehzada, which is an official remake of Allu Starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Captain India, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Freddy.

