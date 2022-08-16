A Retired Army Officer Wasn’t Happy With Kartik Aaryan Over His Independence Day Celebration With The Indian Navy
Kartik Aaryan Gets Slammed By Retired General Officer Of The Indian Army For His Casual Attire On Independence Day Celebration(Photo Credit–Instagram)

Yesterday on 15th August, India celebrated the 75th Independence Day with a lot of enthusiasm and massive celebrations took place across the country. Meanwhile, celebrities were also spotted attending various events. Similarly, Kartik Aaryan celebrated the festival with the Indian Navy. While it was a proud moment for the actor, but the actor was slammed by a retired General Officer of the Indian Army, Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon. The former officer wasn’t happy with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actors’ decorum as he shared his disappointment on social media.

Currently, the actor is riding high on the success of his earlier release, as the film shattered major box office records, becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year. Other than Kartik, the comedy horror film also stars, Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles.

Coming back to the topic, Kartik Aaryan celebrating Independence Day with the Indian Navy was among the major highlight. As the pictures and videos of the actor were doing rounds on the internet, it grabbed the attention of a retired General Officer of the Indian Army, Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, who was unhappy with Kartik’s casual approach and improper salute.

Sharing his disappointment over Kartik Aaryan’s decorum, the retired Army Officer, Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon wrote on Twitter, “This extremely casual attire and an improper salute by this actor … We can highly do without. When you are on parade, you are on parade, even as a witness. Please maintain the required decorum @indiannavy & @ndtv.”

Even netizens agreed with the officer and bashed Kartik for the same. Check out more reactions below:

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will next be seen in Shehzada, which is an official remake of Allu Starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Captain India, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Freddy.

