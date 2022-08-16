Saif Ali Khan – the man who has given us some memorable characters like Omkara’s Langda Tyagi, Dil Chahta Hai’s Sameer, Parineeta’ Shekha, Kal Ho Naa Ho’s Rohit and more, turns 52 today. Yes, the father of four celebrates his birthday and to wish him on his special day, we decided to go back in time and bring an excerpt of him talking about his growing years.

During one past conversation, the Cocktail actor opened up about how despite being the eldest child – and only son, to former Indian skipper Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, he had a pretty normal upbringing. In fact, while he did call it privileged, he also added that it was at times almost similar to what any boy his age had. Read on to know all he said.

During a 2017 conversation with Asian Age, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his relatively humble childhood and revealed how it was no different than that of others his age. The Omkara actor said, “I definitely had a privileged upbringing, but as far as money goes, my parents never gave me any pocket money… at least not more than the guy next door. I had a normal upbringing, and there are no nawabs (royals); it’s a tag in movies.”

Continuing further, Saif Ali Khan added, “My father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was the last nawab (royal). And even he didn’t think of himself as one. The image isn’t because I’m a nawab (royal), but because I enjoy the lifestyle of a movie star. Sometimes you can’t beat your image, and it’s okay. It’s fine. If the image was true, it would be nothing to me.”

Talking about the actor’s fam, the eldest child of actor Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi has two younger sisters–jewelry designer Saba Ali Khan and actor Soha Ali Khan. He has four children, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh and sons Taimur and Jehangir with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush. Also starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2023. He will also be seen in Pushkar–Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. The film will be theatrically released worldwide on September 20, 2022.

