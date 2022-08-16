Saif Ali Khan & His Son Taimur Indulge In Build Rock Band Stage With Recycled Paper & It's Too Cute To Handle

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan building a rock band stage with recycled paper.
Kareena posted a video on Instagram, where Saif Ali Khan is seen helping Taimur make a rock band stage using a cardboard box and legos.
“This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build… and build we did. Tim’s first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper. Reuse, recycle, be free… #FamilyTime #Reels #ReelItFeelIt,” Kareena wrote alongside the video.
On the acting front, Kareena’s latest release is ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ starring Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is a remake of the Hollywood movie ‘Forrest Gump’.
Saif Ali Khan will be seen starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in the neo-noir action thriller movie ‘Vikram Vedha‘, which also stars Radhika Apte.
