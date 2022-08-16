There’s been a lot of negativity around Aamir Khan’s latest release, Laal Singh Chaddha. Even before the movie had hit the theatre screens, the boycott trend was viral on social media. Female lead Kareena Kapoor Khan even requested the viewers to not ban their labour of love. But amidst it all, rumours spread that distributors are demanding compensation due to huge losses. Scroll below for the actual truth!

While there remains no official confirmation, it is rumoured that LSC is made on a whopping budget of 180+ crores. There is no denying that the film is sinking in the Indian markets as collections till Sunday have only been around 37.96 crores. That’s even less than 1/3rd of its reported budget and it seems tough for the money to even cross the 100 crore mark here.

But there has been a relief as far as the overseas collection is concerned. In the first three days, Laal Singh Chaddha has raked in decent numbers with approximately 30 crores. Amid it all, rumours were rife that the distributors are asking Aamir Khan and the team for compensation as they have suffered huge losses.

Reacting to the same, Ajit Andhare, CEO of Viacom 18, told ETimes, “There are no external distributors, it’s being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place. The film is still running in theatres both in India and internationally. This is baseless speculation.”

The report by the development further clarified, “Most studios don’t sell their territories, it is always distributed directly. Even if we try asking for the rights, it is too expensive for us. And the reports of distributors asking for money in case of Laal Singh Chaddha is baseless as the producers are only distributors of the film.”

Well, that seems to be a huge sigh of relief for Aamir Khan fans.

