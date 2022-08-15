Shah Rukh Khan & His Family Celebrate 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign By Hoisting The Indian National Flag At Mannat!

As the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, joined by his family, hoisted the Tricolour at his residence here on Sunday. It was an expression of his support for the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Advertisement

It is an initiative of the central government to get all Indians to be a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and encourage people to hoist the national flag in their homes from August 13 to 15.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in blue pants and a white casual T-shirt, took to Instagram to share a video from his home, Mannat, in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The video shows SRK’s youngest son AbRam hoisting the flag. Also present were SRK’s elder son, Aryan, and wife Gauri.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption: “Teaching the young ones at home the essence and the sacrifices of our Freedom Fighters for our country India will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has three huge releases in the pipeline — ‘Pathaan‘, where he will play a spy. The film is produced by YRF and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, it’s a part of the YRF spy universe where Salman Khan will also be making a cameo appearance.

There’s also ‘Jawan‘, helmed by Tamil director Atlee, and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, where Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen with Taapsee Pannu.

Must Read: Did You Know? Sushant Singh Rajput’s Paani Was Rumoured To Mark Hollywood Star Jennifer Lawrence’s Bollywood Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram