Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen after years with War director Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The superstar was last seen on the big screen in the Aanand L Rai director Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. However, before Pathaan, he did return to the theatres with a cameo appearance in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. SRK fans have been going gaga as they celebrate King Khan’s return to movies.

While fans are waiting with bated breath for SRK’s comeback film, a spiritual leader has called for its ban way before time.

According to the latest media reports, Kutch Sadhu Samaj president Sadhu Devnath, who is the ‘Guru brother’ of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has claimed that he received a death threat from an SRK fan. Sadhu, who’s soon going to file a criminal complaint in Bachau police station, has appealed ‘sanatanis’ to boycott Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan. Yes, you heard that right!

As quoted in ETimes, Sadhu Devnath told local media, “One Saleem Ali (SRK fan) has posted a beheaded poster of mine on Twitter. He is from Shah Rukh Khan’s PR team, this is in reaction to my Thursday’s tweet in which I had appealed to Sanatanis to boycott Shah Rukh’s new movie ‘Pathaan’ like Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘.”

“I am not against any movie, but against actors who flourish on Indian fan followers and abuse the nation,” said Sadhu Devnath further adding that he is also not against any caste, creed or community, but ‘will not tolerate those who speak against the nation and its people.’ Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role.

Currently, the latest films that are called for a boycott by netizens are Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar-led Raksha Bandhan, and the effect is seemingly visible at the ticket window.

