Laal Singh Chaddha has managed to come close to the 20 crores mark after Friday. The issue is that it has happened in two days, when in actuality, the film warranted the very opening day to bring in such kind of collections. The start of the film was shocking in itself and then the content, as well as the fact that the film was coming off a partial holiday, meant that there would be an obvious drop on Friday.

No wonder, after taking a very ordinary start of 12 crores on Thursday, the film saw a dip in collections on Friday with 7.50 crores* coming in. As it is, the start was poor for the film which has been mounted on a very big scale with quite some expense involved, and then for it to lose out its double digit score at the box office is bad as well. Now one waits to see if 10 crores mark is surpassed today since Laal Singh Chaddha is a very ‘Saturday film”, when urban multiplex audiences come in good count to patronise a film.

Currently standing at 19.50 crores*, Laal Singh Chaddha now needs a very good push on Saturday as well as Sunday, as that would set the stage for the collections to soar all over again on the big Monday holiday of Independence Day. Though in the pre-pandemic days, a five day weekend would have brought in bare minimum 100 crores for a biggie, for now Aamir Khan would be looking at 50-60 crores total by the close of this time duration.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

