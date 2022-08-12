It was a drop for Ek Villain Returns in the second week as 2.25 crores* more came during the weekdays. The film had an okay second weekend and that pretty much indicated that the weekdays too would just about go through the motions. This is what that happened and as a result the film managed to complete its second week on theatres, though that’s about it. The film had to relegate a huge number of its shows to Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan on Thursday itself, and hence the pinch was felt.

Advertisement

Ek Villain Returns now stands at 41.19 crores* and it has to be seen that where does it go from here. New releases of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar may have opened lesser than expectations but still that doesn’t quite give the John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor starrer a leeway to make loads of money. That happens when a film is set, something like what happened with Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on and on with other new releases flopping and it continuing to be triumphant. In case of Ek Villain Returns, it had lost steam after the first weekend itself and hence the only benefit that it has earned is that it is there in circulation at least.

Advertisement

That’s exactly what would allow it to go past the 45 crores mark since at the select screens where it is still playing, there would be some sort of an advantage over the extended weekend right till Monday, Independence Day. That would allow it to add a few more crores to its total, hence resulting in 45 crores been crossed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Ek Villain Returns box office!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar VS Aamir Khan’s Most Liked Films Out & None Of The Actors’ Highest Box Office Grosser Make It To The Top!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram