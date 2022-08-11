Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): After the debacle of his last film Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar returned to the silver screen with Raksha Bandhan. The film which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, Deepika Khanna, and Seema Pahwa in the pivotal roles, is helmed by Aanand L Rai. This film hit the screens this morning facing a huge clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

As of now, Laal Singh Chaddha has garnered a better reviews than Akshay starrer. Both films have higher expectations from this long weekend.

As per the early trends flowing, Akshay Kumar starrer has taken a slow start at the box office. According to the latest media reports, Raksha Bandhan has earned a moolah of around 8-10 crore* on the first day. Yes, you heard that right! Well, RB’s open day collection is slightly lower than his last film Samrat Prithviraj’s collection. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi had opened at 10.60 crore.

Earlier we told you that Akshay Kumar was expected to open at double digitals. Raksha Bandhan was expected to open in the range of 12-14 crores. We told you, “A double-digit start of over 10 crores would be decent enough to set the stage for the film to go ahead and perform, provided the content is also solid enough to help it benefit most from the extended five day weekend that runs right from Thursday (Rakshabandhan) to Monday (Independence Day).”

Koimoi also watched Raksha Bandhan and rated it 2.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “Lala Kedarnath (Akshay Kumar) is that gimmicky ‘chaat bhandar’ owner of your area who claims his Gol Gappe helps pregnant women to have a baby boy. While living her life’s last moments, Kedarnath’s mother asked him to promise that he’ll get married to his childhood love Sapna (Bhumi Pednekar) only after he weds his four sisters away.”

Well, TBH we have all the eyes on this long weekend, don’t you?

