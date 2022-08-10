After Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai collaborated with Akshay Kumar for Raksha Bandhan, the heartwarming family drama is all set to release this week. Although the film was in the making for a long time but it remains the quickest film that Akshay has signed as he was very much touched by the plotline. As the movie will be released tomorrow, let’s have a look at the advance booking status for the film.

In the movie, Akshay plays the role of a brother to four sisters, played by Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a key role. Although the film is clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, but it is expected that both films will be doing good at the box office.

Mumbai

Despite having a good number of shows, Raksha Bandhan still has a long way to go as currently just 15% of shows are only booked in the city.

Delhi

Akshay Kumar along with other cast members of Raksha Bandhan is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film but seems like the buzz is not so great in the capital city as just 5% of shows are only booked.

Bengaluru

Although the city has a good amount of shows for the Aanand L Rai directorial, there are hardly any bookings for the first day.

Hyderabad

Even in Hyderabad, the response to Raksha Bandhan is not so great, as of now, around 10% of shows are only booked.

Chennai

The city mostly shows the amazing response for all the films but seems like there is hardly any booking for the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Pune

Although Raksha Bandhan is just 1 day away from its official release date but the advance booking for the film is not looking great. Just 5% of shows are only booked currently.

