Laal Singh Chaddha is surrounded by a lot of controversies, not because of the subject but because many are digging out the old statements of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to boycott the film. Meanwhile, the team is unbothered by such hate as they’re leaving no stones unturned to promote their film. Now that the film is just 1 day away from its release, let’s check out the advance booking of the film.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh along with Naga Chaitanya who will be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir’s film. The upcoming movie is an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump that featured Tom Hanks in the lead.

Mumbai

Laal Singh Chaddha was off to a slow start but seems like the advance booking has now improved. Currently, more than 20% of shows are already booked for the first day.

Delhi

The advance booking response for Laal Singh Chaddha in the capital city is looking great compared to other days as close to 30% of shows are currently booked.

Bengaluru

A lot has improved for the Aamir Khan starrer as the bookings for the film have made a good jump and around 15% of shows are booked for the family drama movie.

Hyderabad

With the limited number of shows for Laal Singh Chaddha, the advance booking is looking great in the region. Around 50% of shows are already booked and it’ll get better by the time the film releases tomorrow.

Ahmedabad

Being the capital and one of the biggest cities of Gujarat, Ahmedabad hardly has any bookings for the Aamir Khan starrer.

Chennai

Just like Hyderabad, there are handful numbers of shows given to Laal Singh Chaddha but still, the advance booking is looking good in the region. Currently, just 20% of shows are booked.

Pune

The Aamir Khan starrer still has a very dull response in Pune and there is no visible improvement in terms of advance booking.

Are y’all excited to watch Aamir Khan starrer on big screens soon? Tell us in the comments below.

