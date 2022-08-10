Raksha Bandhan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar’s Starrer To Challenge His Own Bachchhan Paandey On The Opening Day

Raksha Bandhan Box Office: Akshay Kumar has brought two films this year to theatres and both are amongst the select few Hindi releases to have actually managed a double-digit start. Of course, he was the first to score a biggie last year itself when Sooryavanshi scored 26.29 crores, hence opening the gates for Bollywood at the box office. However, the Diwali release was an aberration and ever since then the industry as a whole has been struggling to get back on its feet. It was during this time that both Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj managed a double-digit start.

While both of these were expensive films, Raksha Bandhan has been made at a moderate cost if one keeps aside the remuneration of Akshay Kumar. As a matter of fact, he is also one of the producers of the film so the economics are very well balanced where all he needs is that the film breaks even first, post which he becomes a major partner in the profit sharing. Hence, even a double-digit start of over 10 crores would be decent enough to set the stage for the film to go ahead and perform, provided the content is also solid enough to help it benefit most from the extended five-day weekend that runs right from Thursday (Rakshabandhan) to Monday (Independence Day).

The promo does give an impression that director Aanand L Rai is in very good form and has made a heartwarming film for the family audiences that will play on emotions. If it manages to find an audience amongst the small towns and cities then Raksha Bandhan could well turn out to be a ‘lambi race ka ghoda’ which goes beyond the first five days as well.

To begin with, though, an opening in the range of 12-14 crores is expected and in the process, if Bachchhan Paandey opening day of 13.25 crores is surpassed as well, it would be game on for the film.

