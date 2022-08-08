After Atrangi Re, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is once again collaborating with Aanand L Rai for Raksha Bandhan. The film pairs him with Bhumi Pednekar and the story is set in the heartland of India. The comedy-drama film is all set to hit the big screens this Thursday and has received a U certificate from CBFC.

The family drama is releasing on nearly 2500 screens in India, with good distribution in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. With a runtime of 1 hour 50 minutes (110 minutes), the film is expected to have 10,000 shows per day as one screen would have the bandwidth to have 5 shows per day.

According to the reports, Raksha Bandhan has already collected in the range of 1-1.50 crore in its advance booking of tickets. So now let’s take a look at the advance booking of opening day in major cities.

Mumbai

While the makers of the Akshay Kumar starrer are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film, it did not create much buzz in Mumbai. Even though a good number of shows are allocated for the film, we can see there are hardly any bookings for the flick. Nearly 5 % of the shows seem to have been booked let’s see how the day goes.

Delhi

The buzz around the film may not be up to the mark but Aanand L Rai’s film Raksha Bandhan has still managed to have slightly better bookings in the national capital. Almost 10 percent of the shows seem to have been booked for the opening day. It’s a slow start and should pick up gradually, as walk-ins will also participate in huge numbers.

Bengaluru

Despite having a good amount of shows, the advance booking for Akshay Kumar starrer is very dull. As of now none of the shows are booked, let’s hope it improves by the second half of the day.

Hyderabad

Much like Delhi, Raksha Bandhan managed to have better bookings than Bengaluru, Pune, Bengaluru, and Mumbai combined. Nearly 10 percent of the shows are booked in Hyderabad.

Chennai

Chennai generally shows an amazing response to South films. So the advance booking for Akshay Kumar’s family drama is very dull in the region. Although there are a good amount of shows still the response isn’t great.

Pune

Raksha Bandhan seemingly failed to create any buzz in the city as well. There’re a good amount of shows but the response in the region isn’t great.

Ahmedabad

There are the most number of shows for the Akshay Kumar Bhumi-Pednekar starrer but currently, there are hardly any bookings for the film.

