Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her upcoming release Dobaaraa which is helmed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film and has shared her opinion on the prevailing boycott culture on social media.

For the past few days, hashtags such as #BoycottAamirKhan #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, and #BoycottRakshaBandhan were trending on Twitter. Both the films are releasing this week and promotions for the films are in full swing.

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s show where they revealed whether they’re scared of the increasing boycott culture. As reported by Hindustan Times, Anurag feels being left out for not trending on Twitter. He said, “I want #BoycottKashyap to trend on Twitter.”

Taapsee too reacted by saying, “Please everyone boycott our film Dobaaraa. Agar Aamir Khan aur Akshay Kumar boycott ho sakte hain (If actors like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are getting boycotted) then I also want to be in that league. What is this?”

The two then requested the audience to boycott them as well. “Picture dekho na dekho magar boycott kar do (It doesn’t matter if you watch our film but please boycott us),” Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap said.

Days ahead of the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, “#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha” started trending on Twitter. Some netizens went through the archives and dug up the superstar’s controversial “India’s growing intolerance” statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

Similarly, some netizens called for boycotting Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan as well. The trend started on Twitter after it was reported that Raksha Bandhan’s story is copied from a Pakistani movie. Moreover, Kanika Dhillon who is the film’s writer was slammed after her old tweets surfaced online where she wrote about the hijab ban and communal lynching. Raksha Bandhan will release on August 11.

