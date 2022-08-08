Aamir Khan is currently one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood who has given the most number of blockbuster films. As the actor is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor is leaving no stones unturned to promote his film. In a recent interview, the superstar went down memory lane and recalled the hardships he and his siblings faced during their school times.

His upcoming film LSC which is an official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump has been directed by Advait Chandan. Alongside Aamir’s titular character, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Aamir Khan, the son of film producer Tahir Hussain and his wife Zeenat Hussain is the eldest of four siblings, Faisal Khan, Farhat Khan and Nikhat Khan. While Aamir is currently busy promoting Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor in a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay recalled facing humiliation at school for not paying fees on time.

While talking to the online platform Aamir Khan stated how his family was in debt and faced a financial crunch for almost 8 years. Recalling his school fees structure, the actor said that during the time they had to pay ₹6 for the 6th standard, ₹7 for the 7th standard, ₹8 for the 8th standard and so on. However, the actor claims their family didn’t have money to pay the fees and he along with his siblings ‘were always late to pay their fees’.

Talking more about it, Aamir gets emotional and says that the school management would give them a few warnings but after that their principal would announce names in the assembly in front of the whole school.

Leaving behind everything, Aamir Khan is currently one of the most successful stars in Bollywood. His upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release this week on August 11, 2022.

