One film that is a week away from its official release and has kept fans waiting for a couple of years now is Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie that has been in the making throughout the pandemic also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal parts. Long before Chay stepped in to play the part of Balaraju Bodi, it was Vijay Sethupathi who was finalized for the part. While everything was going as per plan, the Super Deluxe star had to walk out making way for the Telugu lover boy.

If you are unaware, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump. Initially, the film was supposed to mark Vijay Sethupathi’s foray into the Hindi arena and he was supposed to play Aamir’s Laal’s best friend that he finds in his stint in the army. But due to scheduling issues the actor had to walk out as per the makers.

Now as the film gears up for its release, Naga Chaitanya joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat. The actor spoke about working on the movie and with Aamir Khan. He then also addressed the questions around him replacing Vijay Sethupathi and if there is pressure of giving this character the justice Vijay could have. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

When asked about replacing Vijay Sethupathi in Laal Singh Chaddha, Naga Chaitanya exclusively said, “Honestly I am not really sure about what happened with Vijay sir. They just told me that dates were a problem and nothing more than that. But from what I did understand is that when Vijay sir was supposed to play the character, they were going to design him like a Tamil-speaking boy traveling up North and you know this whole chemistry happening but with me, it became a Telugu-speaking boy because I am from AP Telangana.”

The actor then went on to talk about the comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi and if they bother him. “So yeah in terms of comparison, not really. I think each actor is very very different. Their approach is different, their personality is different. Their sort of creative expression is different. So yeah, I look up to Vijay sir a lot, I am a huge fan of his work. He is fantastic, even in the last film I saw which is Vikram I really enjoyed his role. So that worry was never there. He was seen for what he was and I was seen for what I am,” Naga Chaitanya concluded.

Check out the conversation right below:

Laal Singh Chaddha releases on August 11, 2022, in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

