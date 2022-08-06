Amid the not-so-exciting remaining lineup of 2022, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha remake is surely one of the interesting films everyone is looking forward to. The audience is curious to witness the face-off between the two actors. The latest we hear is about the speculated teaser release date.

The film is scheduled to release on 30th September and the excited moviegoers are sharing their disappointment with the makers for not giving out anything about the film except for the look of both the actors. Better late than never, it is learnt that within a few days, an official teaser will be released, which would also be screened in theatres.

The report in Bollywood Hungama states that the teaser of the Vikram Vedha remake will be out on 9th or 10th August. The teaser won’t be attached to Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan prints but it’s up to the theatre owners to play the teaser while screening both the biggies, as requested by the makers.

“As expected, exhibitors are more than happy to accept this request as Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated films of 2022,” reads the report.

So, if you are lucky enough, you might just get to see the Vikram Vedha remake teaser on the big screen, while watching Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Radhika Apte, Sharib Hashmi and others in key roles. It is helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also directed the OG film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. A few months back, the first looks of both Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan were recently and both looked dashing.

