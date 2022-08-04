Box office clashes aren’t anything new for any film industry, but aren’t there some of them which make you wonder “why?” & one such instance is soon to occur next week with Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan. Remember the time when no one wanted to move & Ajay Devgn dared to stand with Son Of Sardar against King Khan Shah Rukh Khan‘s extremely-hyped Jab Tak Hai Jaan?

Though it was a brave decision to stay back and give an extremely tough fight to Yash Raj Films, there could’ve been a scenario where it might have earned a tad bit better in a solo release. Let the bygones be bygones and see the situation in hand with Aamir Khan’s much-awaited biggie and Akshay Kumar’s seasonal release.

Before getting ahead in the article, make your mind about do you think it’s a wise decision for the makers of both the films to clash them at the box office. Decided? Okay, let’s go ahead. We think it’s an extremely naive decision to release both films on the same day when you could’ve one full week to yourself.

Before dissecting what could’ve been done, let’s see what are the benefits for which the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan have jumped to release their films on the same date i.e. 12th August. It’s a ‘festive release’ because Raksha Bandhan falls a day before on 11th August & it’s a long weekend till 15th August, Monday. Now, Akshay Kumar, and Aanand L Rai’s film has a ‘theme’ advantage and that is also one of the major reasons why they’ve stuck to the date as well.

The question here to ask is, is all that worth it to leave a whole one week free? Ek Villain Returns was released on 29th July & any good trade pundit would’ve been able to predict how it won’t be a more-than-a-week venture. Even at its best Ek Villain Returns would’ve aimed at a 15 crore weekend 2, still considering the screens any good film here could’ve clocked an easy 50-80 crore weekend depending on its reception, and content.

Why any film from Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan couldn’t just prepone a week and enjoy a free run for an entire week and then go on to also feast upon the Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day’s festive season? Why no one couldn’t see the one free week going empty at the ticket windows? Or they did and still stuck to serve the illusion of a ‘festive release’ window?

Is 5th August a missed box office opportunity for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha & Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan? Does the clash still make sense? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

