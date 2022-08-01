Rohit Shetty is all set to entertain the audiences with Ranveer Singh-led comedy-drama Cirkus and fans cannot be more excited. While they wait for this film to release in theatres on December 23, the filmmaker has now spilled the beans on the next film in the Shetty cop universe – Singham 3.

This film will be 5th one in the universe following, Ajay Devgn’s Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014), Ranveer’s Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (2021). During a recent interaction, the Khatron Ke Khiladi host revealed deets about the third instalment of Singham, including when it’s likely to go on floors and more. Scroll below to know all the filmmaker had to say.

While interacting with Pinkvilla recently, Rohit Shetty opened up on his cop universe and revealed some details and updates of the third standalone Ajay Devgn cop film. The Sooryavanshi director said, “We have already started working on Singham 3. It has been a long time since I made an out-and-out Singham film.”

Revealing when the third instalment of Singham is likely to go on floors and why it’s taking time, Rohit Shetty added, “We start the shoot next year in April. Ajay Devgn Sir is busy with his commitments and I am also busy with Cirkus. So, by April, we will start Singham 3. It is going to be the biggest cop universe ever that we have made to date.” Unfortunately, that was all the deets he spilled.

Besides Ajay Devgn as Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe also includes Sidharth Malhotra as Kabir Malik in the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. While promoting his last released cop drama, Rohit revealed that a female cop will soon make an entry into his universe. He has said, “Yes, the female cop film is meant to happen and it will happen.”

In the same chat, Rohit Shetty also spoke about pulling off a multi-starrer film in today’s time. While many filmmakers feel doing such films are difficult, Rohit insists that for him, it isn’t as difficult a task as his actors have complete faith in him and his skills.

