Adhyayan Suman is lately making his name in the industry, all thanks to his work in ‘Aashram’ web series. Maintaining a distance from the rat race, the actor and son of Shekhar Suman is more than happy to enjoy his slow but evolving journey. Recently, he opened up about how the tag of nepotism is creating a bad image in the industry.

Before making a good comeback with Prakash Jha’s Aashram, Adhyayan had been a part of a successful film like Raaz 2. However, things went downhill ever since his couple of films tanked at the box office, making him disappear from the industry for quite a long time. Better late than never, the actor is enjoying a good time now.

While talking to ETimes, Adhyayan Suman opened up about how there are some negative rumours related to him in the industry. He quoted, “Last week someone sent a photo of me for a show in the making, saying, ‘Cast him, he is really good’. But the producer replied back saying, ‘Yeah I know he is good but he is a pain to work with’. I have heard these rumours from about eight people now that I am a pain to work with.”

He added, “I immediately called him up and told him that if he doesn’t have work with me, it’s perfectly okay. But he shouldn’t ever say that I am painful to work with. I am the easiest guy to work with who comes with no baggage. I don’t know why this is being said about me. People say it is easy because you are a product of nepotism. But now everybody knows my struggles despite being a star kid.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adhyayan Suman has a couple of films in 2022.

