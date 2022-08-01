Laal Singh Chaddha which has been in the making for a long time now will be finally released on the big screen in two weeks. For such a massive film Aamir Khan chose not to launch the film’s trailer on social media but he went a mile ahead and unveiled the trailer during the IPL finale. As the film’s release is just around the corner Khan is planning something big to help him with a box office collection, and guess what the move is bigger than RRR or KGF Chapter 2’s strategy.

For the unversed, the film is an official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, which itself is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. The upcoming film has been directed by Advait Chandan and it also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Coming back to the topic, as per Bollywood Life, Aamir Khan has sealed a massive deal with one of the biggest cinema chains PVR. In collaboration with them, Khan has locked exorbitant ticket prices for the first 4 days of the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. It is expected that the amount will be much higher than the recent South releases RRR and KGF Chapter 2. This has been decided by keeping in mind the Independence Day weekend.

The move will definitely help Laal Singh Chaddha with the box office collection. On the other hand, Aamir Khan might also reserve every prime-time show and best screens on the PVR for 8-10 days. However, this move will affect the business of Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan which is releasing on the same day.

Earlier during the media interaction, Khiladi Kumar spoke about the clash and said, “It’s a good week and it has two three holidays. I think, two releases can work easily in this week. The COVID pandemic was there for almost two and a half years, so two or three films releasing in a week is inevitable.”

While Aamir Khan will play the lead in Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a brother of 4 sisters, played by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth along with Bhumi Pednekar in a key role.

