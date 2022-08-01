Vijay Deverakonda is witnessing unprecedented love across the country and has now become a new national crush among females. It’s the newfound fame of Arjun Reddy that has made him hot property and with Liger, Vijay is enjoying his time of life. However, it’s the same craze which created a ruckus in a mall recently and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

As we all know, Vijay is all set to enter into the pan-Indian scene with Liger. It’s also his Bollywood debut as the film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. A few weeks back, a poster with Vijay baring it all was unveiled and it had taken the internet by storm. Ever since he’s been called the next hot star in Bollywood.

Advertisement

As there’s less than a month in Liger’s release, Vijay Deverakonda along with her co-star Ananya Panday are busy promoting the film across the cities. Yesterday, the duo visited a mall in Navi Mumbai. As expected, females were more in numbers as they were excited to catch a glimpse of Vijay. However, the situation got out of control as some of Vijay’s crazy female fans fainted in a mall.

As per a source close to ETimes, “The moment Vijay took to the stage, there were sounds of swooning all round. The organisers and volunteers were shocked to see that a few female fans fainted and a few other girls started crying. Loads of fans had posters and sketches of Vijay and then the chants of ‘Vijay we love you’ started.”

Both Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday had to leave the location mid-way as security feared the situation getting worse.

Meanwhile, Liger releases on 25th August 2022.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Bollywood Has Fallen? Its Best Players Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Haven’t Even Fired A Bullet Yet, “Khanon Ka Daav Abhi Baaki Hai!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram