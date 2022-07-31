When it comes to stardom, we know how celebrities are surrounded by fans all the time, wherever they go. And if they are an A-list celebrity, like Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan, then you can only expect him to pass through a swamp of fans only with the help of his security-making way for them. But there are times that fans do overpower the security settings.

Talking about the same, did you know once Salman was chased by 20 bikers in Hyderabad when he arrived at a stadium for an event? Shocking right? Read on to know the whole story.

It so happened that back in 2013 Salman Khan had arrived in Hyderabad to show his presence at the Celebrity Cricket League. The actor arrived to see his brother Sohail Khan who was playing in the Mumbai Heroes and had a match against Telugu Warriors. The match was at Lal Bahadur Shastri (LB) Stadium, and by the time the match got over it was 11 at night. After the match, Salman headed outside the stadium where his car was parked, while security had moved the people away from the gates to prepare for his exit.

But this wasn’t enough for them as they raged over the guards and followed Salman’s care resulting in a lathi charge from the police. Later on, it was reported that Salman Khan’s car was followed by an odd group of bikers from the stadium. These 20 bikers (most having 3 on one bike) were noted with rods in their hands, with which they were knocking on the window. The bikers had followed the ready actor from the stadium till he reached the hotel, which made the actor very upset. Khan was upset with the fact that the bikers’ behaviour might have caused an accident injuring someone pretty bad.

Yikes! That’s scary.

On the work front, Salman will be gearing up for his next big screen release, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be an action drama directed by Farhad Samji. The actor will be working alongside Pooja Hegde and the movie will release on 30th December 2022.

