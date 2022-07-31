If there’s one film which has become a cult film it is Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya. The film was released in 1998 and starred Manoj Bajpayee, JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Shefali Shah and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, Chakravarthy opened up about the film and revealed that Shah Rukh Khan called him after watching the film while he was shooting with Mani Ratnam for ‘Dil Se’. Can you guess what the superstar told him over the phone call? Scroll below to read their conversation.

Advertisement

It was actually Mani who called JD who was already a good friend of the actor at that point in time. The director had watched the film and Chakravarthy asked if he liked it or not and before he could answer, he said ‘Someone wants to talk to you’ without giving away the name. We all know who that was. It was none other than King Khan.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with ETimes, JD Chakravarthy opened up on getting a call from Mani Ratnam and said, “On July 2, an evening before Satya’s release, I got a call from Mani Ratnam. Mani was already a dear friend at that point in time. He had watched ‘Satya’ and I asked if he liked the film. He said, “Somebody wants to talk to you.” That somebody took the phone and said, “Salaam Alaikum.” I said, “Walekum Assalam, kaun bol rahe hain?” The person said, “Doesn’t matter who is talking, just answer one question. If ‘Satya’ is to become a disaster, what do you think we should do?” I asked him, “May I know your good name please?” He said, “What’s there in the name?” I said, “It’s important. Tell me your name.” He said, “My name is Shah Rukh Khan”.”

JD Chakravarthy continued and added, “I got offended. I said, “Shah Rukh, I am not as talented and intelligent as you. You tell me what we should do if ‘Satya’ turns out to be a disaster.” Shah Rukh said, “It’s simple. ‘Satya’ mein jo JD Chakravarthy hain na usko nikaal kar film mein Shah Rukh Khan ko daal do.” I said, “I don’t understand.”

The Satya actor concluded by saying, “He said, “Agar aap mujhe film mein daaloge toh main film ka one two ka four kar doonga.” I understood he was joking with me. SRK added, “You are so, bloody good man. And the film is so good.” I love the way he gave me the compliment. I think he was shooting for ‘Dil Se’ with Mani Ratnam at that time.”

That would have been one interesting phone call, we are sure.

What are your thoughts on JD Chakravarthy getting a call from Shah Rukh Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ek Villain Returns Full Movie In HD Leaked Online! Pirated Sites Make It Available Within Minutes Of The Film’s Theatrical Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram