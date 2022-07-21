Indian film director Gopala Ratnam Subramaniam is professionally known as Mani Ratnam’s upcoming historical-based film Ponniyin Selvan: 1 will finally hit the theatres this year. Fans are super excited to see what the stellar star cast comprising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and many other actors have in store for us.

Advertisement

The movie is set to be released on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The storyline revolves around the historical events during the Chola Dynasty. The film definitely has a huge star cast lined up, however, did you know other big south names were approached for the film and they ended up rejecting the film too? If you aren’t aware, then these five names who rejected Mani Ratnam’s film will leave you shocked. Read on!

1. Vijay

Advertisement

As per the media portal Mensxp, it was during a recent interview when Mani Ratnam called out Vijay’s name as one of his original selections for the movie. Unfortunately, the actor could not be brought up in the play as the movie got delayed. Owning to his completely packed schedule the actor had to reject the plan.

2. Keerthy Suresh

Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh was also roped in for one of the leading roles for Ponniyin Selvan: 1 but the actress had to reject the role as her dates were clashing with her schedule for Annatthe.

3. Anushka Shetty

Our own Devsena from Baahubali aka Anushka Shetty was also roped in for the leading lady’s role but the actress rejected the due to unknown reasons. Later on, the particular role was offered to Trisha who gladly came on board.

4. Mahesh Babu

The most successful actor in the Tollywood industry Mahesh Babu was one of the first picks for the movie as the leading actor. As per Mensxp, the actor had to reject the role due to the untimely delay and his jam-packed schedule.

5. Sathyaraj

Baahubali’s Kattapa aka Sathyaraj was also reported to have been offered a role in PS1, but the actor had to reject the offer as he had other commitments. The actor was last seen in Radhe Shyam which was directed by Radha Krishna Kumar

Woah, imagine if any of these five stars had agreed to work, it would be no less than magic on screen!

Are you excited to watch Ponniyin Selvan: 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Nithya Menen Slams Indian Media Rubbishing Her Wedding Rumours With A Malayalam Star, Says “Wish Media Would Take Effort…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram