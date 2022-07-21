Pushpa 2 which is set to go on floors in the coming months is already creating a lot of buzz. Thanks to its predecessor film that was loved by one and all. From budget to actors’ fees, these kinds of things are keeping the audience intrigued and as per the latest reports, Allu Arjun has asked the makers to not sign any deal before the release. On the other hand, the superstar has reportedly declined a massive non-theatrical deal.

For the unversed, the film was directed by Sukumar and also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The movie was the reason behind making Rashmika and Allu pan India stars. The upcoming movie is the most awaited sequel.

Returning to the topic, there was news about OTT giants Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar competing to grab the digital rights for Pushpa part 2. Later, nothing was confirmed. Meanwhile, as per the latest report by Tollywood.net, Allu Arjun has declined a whopping 100 Crore plus non-theatrical deal for the sequel and he has also informed the team not to sign anything before the film’s release.

Reportedly, Allu Aravind, the producer and father of Allu Arjun is looking after the business of Pushpa 2, which means things will be taken care of by the actor himself. Meanwhile, with the kind of appreciation the first part received, the producers are ready to shell out more for the sequel and as per earlier reports, the film might be made on a budget of 400 Crore. On the other hand, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star has also increased his fees and now the actor is demanding around 90 Crores for the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil who played a cameo in part 1 is all set to battle with Allu in part 2. Other than him, the team has also roped in Vijay Sethupathi for a key role, while there were reports claiming Manoj Bajpayee has also been approached but this morning the Family Man star declined such rumours.

As of now, no release date has been locked for Pushpa part 2, while Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to kick start the shoot very soon.

