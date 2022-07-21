Love him or hate him, but you can’t ignore him! We’re talking about the self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, who is popular for his deadly trolling against Bollywood actors and celebrities. Another thing for which he is famous for his box office predictions. The latest he has predicted is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 doing an incredible business in the Hindi belt, more than that of KGF Chapter 2.

If we have a look at all pan-Indian franchises and their Hindi belt collection, be it Baahubali or KGF, the sequel has ended up making miraculous numbers at ticket windows with their Hindi version. Both the aforementioned films witnessed humongous hype for their second part. A somewhat similar situation is now going to happen for Pushpa.

The first part made over 100 crores with its Hindi version, and now for part 2, the buzz is tremendous. Taking to Twitter, KRK has predicted that Pushpa too will make over 500 crores at the box office in the Hindi belt, thus overtaking KGF Chapter 2’s 430 crores+ collected. He tweeted, “Prediction 77:- Film #Pushpa2 will do ₹500Cr+ business in Hindi belt whether it’s good, bad or worst.

@alluarjun.”

Prediction 77:- Film #Pushpa2 will do ₹500Cr+ business in Hindi belt whether it’s good, bad or worst. @alluarjun — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 20, 2022

The task is a big one but nothing looks impossible considering how KGF Chapter 2 turned out to be!

Meanwhile, according to several media reports, Manoj Bajpayee has been approached for a role in the film’s second part. Manoj had earlier said that every frame in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been shot as if it’s a matter of life and death. However, as per the latest development, the veteran actor has debunked all such reports.

