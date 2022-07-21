It’s been over six months since Pushpa was released but the craze surrounding the film doesn’t seem to fade away. Still, people are talking about the film and songs, while speculating what will happen in the sequel. Earlier it was reported that the makers are in talks with the super talented Manoj Bajpayee. The news has been spreading like a wildfire and people have become more curious. Now, the man himself has come forward and has given clarification about his alleged involvement in the film.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, along with a massive lineup of supporting cast members. Reportedly, the South actioner was made on a budget of around 200 Crore and it went on earn over 350 Crores at the Box Office.

Coming back to the topic, Puhpa 2 is on the news ever since the makers announced their plans right after the release of Part 1. However, still many aspects of the film are kept tightly under wraps. In the most recent development, a media portal claimed that Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee has been approached by the makers for a significant role but the actor is now coming clean and dismissing the rumours around his casting.

Taking to his Twitter, Manoj Bajpayee reacted to a news portal report claiming that the actor will play a Police Officer in Pushpa 2. The actor wrote in Hindi, “Kahan kahan se samachar laatey hain aaplog.”

Other than Manoj, there were other reports that stats Vijay Sethupathi has been roped by the makers but still, there’s no confirmation regarding the same.

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil has now confirmed the team’s plan for Pushpa 3. As quoted by The View, the Joji actor told, “When Sukku sir first told me the story, #Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts. Recently when he talked to me, he said to be prepared for #Pushpa3 because he had enough materials to do it.”

