SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt was no less than a storm at the box office. The film sparked a craze worldwide and has been receiving amazing reviews to date. Even though it was a perfect ‘dhamakedar and masala’ filled film, it still touched the core of our Indian hearts by showcasing the injustice that happened during British rule.

However, it now looks like British Historian Robert Tombs does not agree with the same. Read on to know more.

Robert Tombs, a professor of French history at the University of Cambridge recently wrote an article for ‘The Spectator’ in which he slammed SS Rajamouli’s film RRR for the portrayal of the Britishers during their ruling period in India. For the unversed, the film just shows a small fraction of the brutalities done over Indians during British rule. However, the professor has called the portrayal ‘nasty and amazingly silly’.

An excerpt from Robert Tombs’ review on Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR for ‘The Spectator’ read, “We have played such an important role in the world over the last few centuries that we have accumulated enemies as well as friends. In many nationalist myths, we are cast in the role of villains. It’s a way that quite a few countries make up heroic stories about themselves.”

Another paragraph from Robert Tomb’s review of RRR read, “RRR panders to the reactionary and violent Hindu nationalism that is coming to dominate Indian culture and politics, fanned by the Modi government”, he also added, “To portray British officials and soldiers roaming the country casually committing crimes is a sign of absolute ignorance or of deliberate dishonesty…So films like RRR do not reveal some hidden truth about the past, nor do they express genuine popular feelings. They try to stir up synthetic emotions…Netflix should be ashamed for promoting it.”

Yikes!

Fans definitely were not buying this review from the professor of French history, Twitteratti immediately slammed the professor over social media for slamming RRR over the portrayal of Britishers:

Robert Tombs is an absolute bigot as his racism is reflected in this article itself where he says ‘Indians came to him to practice their English’. This is why RRRs should be made, atrocities displayed and gruesomeness of Raj ought to be publicised. https://t.co/l8wd4UpYot — Ajeet Bharti (@AjeetBhartii) July 20, 2022

Let me fix this quote from the article for the Spectator Coffee House team. "If you tell the truth about British imperialism and the ways colonial governors abuse their power, then you must be supporting Hindu Nationalism." – Robert Tombs https://t.co/h0QLceGpxy — Chris Richards 🐬🖖🏻 #ClassWarNotColdWar (@EclecticRadical) July 19, 2022

To British who were global looters,

Fuck you.

To British who were in India,

Fuck you(except Orwell)

To British of current Era, RRR showed good, didn't exist in British Raj.

To Ignorant British,

educate yourself.

To Robert Tombs,

Biggest fuck you.Also, I cannot find your IQ. https://t.co/V0zKiUHCt4 — ~Harish~ (@fluidopinions) July 20, 2022

is robert tombs this guy? 👇 pic.twitter.com/zu8sJtquP9 — chRRRis (@christianbleu) July 19, 2022

Truth hurts. Cry more! And the author's name is Robert Tombs 😂 https://t.co/qdNs1YBWia — Harsha (@shkashyap) July 20, 2022

I never heard of this movie but now that I see how mad it made some guy named Robert Tombs….I'm totally going to find time to watch RRR https://t.co/xDoc9lcMPx — Rad Wolf MacAwesome (@YourFrenRad) July 19, 2022

The Jallianwala Massacre and tens of millions of famine dead under the British in India, would beg to disagree. Tell Robert Tombs his lot absolutely deserve it. — TheseLongWars (@TheseLongWars) July 19, 2022



What are your thoughts on Robert Tombs’ views on RRR? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

