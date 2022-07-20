Although celebrity link-ups are not new but whenever the news about actors dating life surfaces, it instantly grabs everyone’s attention and their fans become excited. Similarly, the recent spotting of Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari is raising eyebrows. Although it is not certain if they’re a couple but there might be a possibility. The two were seen outside a salon in Mumbai, while Aditi posed for the paps, but the Rang De Basanti star got irked by them and asked them to not click his pictures.

Before the spotting, the dating rumours kick-started ever since they worked together in the 2021 film, Maha Samudram. Many were intrigued by their chemistry and felt something is brewing between the two.

Since morning Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari’s video has been going viral like a wildfire and there are very strong speculations that they’re indeed dating. In the clip shared by Zoom, Aditi is seen coming out of a salon first and she happily posed for the paparazzi. A few minutes later, Sid came out but he seemed angry at them and could be heard telling them to stay away from him.

Siddharth said, “Main bahut decently ek baar bataunga, main bahar gaon ka hoon aur mereko ye sab jamta nahi hai. (Will tell you once very decently that I am not from here and I don’t like all this).” He adds, “Aap yahan wale logon ka lo, chalo. Agli baar se itne tameez se nahi bolunga, samajh gaye na? (You take pictures of those who are from here, go. I am not going to tell you this decently from next time, got it?)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

As of now, the stars have not spoken about their alleged relationship openly but seems like something is definitely brewing between them.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Maha Samudram is a romantic action drama, written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Other than the lead stars, the movie also features, Sharwanand, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Anu Emmanuel.

