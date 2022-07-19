Kichcha Sudeep is all set to arrive with the visual spectacle ‘Vikrant Rona’ on 28th July. With just a few days remaining for the release, the actor is busy with promotions. After making his name in the Sandalwood industry, the actor made his big Bollywood debut in Dabangg 3 against Salman Khan. He recently shared his views on the most heated debate of Bollywood vs South and below is all you need to know.

As we all know, it was the Baahubali franchise which in a true sense, proved the potential of pan-Indian releases. By taking over all the regional barriers, the franchise enjoyed record-breaking footfalls and earth-shattering collections. Then last December, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa opened the floodgates of pan-Indian films and we can now clearly see their domination. Be it Telugu or Kannada films, the South origin films are successfully taking the box office by storm.

Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times, Kichcha Sudeep opened up about the heated ‘Bollywood vs South’ debate and South origin films overtaking the Hindi-speaking belts. He said, “When the content starts speaking, it starts travelling. This hasn’t been forced. It has been happening organically on its own. It’s the victory of content.”

Kichcha Sudeep added that South actors were once considered to be satellite/TV stars, but now the entire scene is changed. “Everything has to come to an end, including the restrictions. Earlier, south films would come to the North but on satellite TV. Whenever I used to travel to Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, or Jaipur, people would recognize me and say he is that Bajirao hero, because my film Kempe Gowda was dubbed in Hindi as Bajirao. They knew us as satellite stars. It’s high time we got theatrical releases, which we are now,” the Vikrant Rona actor quoted.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is slated to release on 28th July in multiple Indian languages. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

